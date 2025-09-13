Swedbank AB Sells 275,000 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Swedbank AB cut its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $69,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,887 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $51.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

