Swedbank AB Has $45.98 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,038 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.11% of Corteva worth $45,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of CTVA opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group raised their price target on Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.