BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,075,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,906 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.94% of BorgWarner worth $59,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,429,000 after purchasing an additional 284,587 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,935 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,664,000 after acquiring an additional 267,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,716,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,439,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,001 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Bank of America cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.5%

BWA opened at $43.69 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 229,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,276,120. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,385.93. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,272 shares of company stock worth $1,263,318. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

