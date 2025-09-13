AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New Investment in Edison International $EIX

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in Edison International by 159.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Edison International by 96.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research cut Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

