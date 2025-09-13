Swedbank AB Has $60.95 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 859,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $60,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $1,415,418. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.