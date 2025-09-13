Swedbank AB Sells 4,860 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $57,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,092,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2,586.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,395,000 after buying an additional 1,001,290 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,039,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,820,000 after buying an additional 713,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,262,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

