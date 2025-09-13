2,214 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Purchased by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $107.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.33 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.03.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

