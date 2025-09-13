AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,247,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,049,000 after acquiring an additional 954,242 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,383,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Waste Connections by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,575,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,023,000 after acquiring an additional 250,684 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,863,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,042,000 after acquiring an additional 100,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,819,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,420,000 after buying an additional 120,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.1%

WCN opened at $176.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.36 and a fifty-two week high of $201.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.14 and its 200 day moving average is $188.74.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

