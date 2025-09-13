Swedbank AB Reduces Stock Position in Pentair plc $PNR

Swedbank AB lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.44% of Pentair worth $63,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Pentair by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Pentair by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $111.00 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average is $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pentair

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.