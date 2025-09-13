Swedbank AB Has $93.24 Million Stock Position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241,489 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 2.64% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $93,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,389,000 after acquiring an additional 311,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,020,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 330,314 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 441.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,997,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,182 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,536,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,936,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 374,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Wall Street Zen raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.39%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

