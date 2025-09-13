Swedbank AB Cuts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,744,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 571,089 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $108,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and twelve have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $126.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.