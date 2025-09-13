Swedbank AB Sells 80,418 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 80,418 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $130,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 893 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $683,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 226,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,466,466.89. This represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian G. Andrews bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 22,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,504.88. This trade represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,566 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COO opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

