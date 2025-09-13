Swedbank AB Raises Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1,038.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,065 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.51% of Deckers Outdoor worth $84,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,310,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.97. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

