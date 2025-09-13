Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 189,794 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 189,794 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Targa Resources worth $79,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 578.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cfra Research upgraded Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.86.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $166.38 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.30 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.85 and a 200-day moving average of $171.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

