Voya Investment Management LLC Has $73.04 Million Position in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,301 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of Carpenter Technology worth $73,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 50.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $843,762.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,240,400. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total value of $1,391,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,243.28. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,124 shares of company stock worth $6,890,250 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 1.3%

CRS stock opened at $240.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.66. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $290.84.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%.The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

