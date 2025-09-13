Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in C3.ai, Inc. $AI

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,911,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672,071 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $82,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 88,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 59,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 870.9% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AI opened at $16.45 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.96.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.65). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 92.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $131,365.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,073. This trade represents a 28.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 589,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $16,846,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,227,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,237,205.72. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,549,560 shares of company stock valued at $35,193,771. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

