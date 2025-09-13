Swedbank AB Acquires 121,500 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 1.78% of Lantheus worth $119,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2,350.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 68.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 117.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $52.94 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%.The company had revenue of $378.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 target price on shares of Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

