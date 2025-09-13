Chewy $CHWY Position Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,795 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 1.00% of Chewy worth $134,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,251,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 288,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 59,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 29,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,051,342.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 540,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,222,241.42. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. Chewy has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price objective on Chewy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chewy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

