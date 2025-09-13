Strs Ohio Purchases New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 255,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,923,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 204,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 159,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 49.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $82.29 and a 1 year high of $106.26.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.