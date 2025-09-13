Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 408,178 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 102.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 805,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 408,178 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $145,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 123.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 591.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $91,741.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,712.96. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $988,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 412,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,599,763.65. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,888. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:GDDY opened at $145.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.47. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.51 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.