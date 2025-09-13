Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.44. Ingevity Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $60.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.70 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 84.92% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.Ingevity’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Ingevity has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

