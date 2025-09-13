Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 136,071 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.62% of F5 worth $94,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,254,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 828,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,693,000 after acquiring an additional 160,708 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $321.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.10 and a 12-month high of $337.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,706,905.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,963.84. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total value of $417,206.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,101.27. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,365. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

