Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 37 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 128.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $344.97 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $360.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.69 and its 200-day moving average is $303.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $735,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,632.64. The trade was a 67.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total transaction of $8,543,172.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,812 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

