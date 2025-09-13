Asana, Inc. $ASAN Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,928,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610,105 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $130,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,656,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,261,000 after acquiring an additional 475,100 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Asana during the first quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. FBN Securities raised Asana to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.14. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Asana had a negative return on equity of 83.88% and a negative net margin of 27.50%.The business had revenue of $196.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 122,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,655,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,898,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,786,854.72. This represents a 0.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,920,894 and have sold 3,033,130 shares valued at $45,552,218. 61.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

