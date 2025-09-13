Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,106 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CBRE Group worth $118,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,831,000 after buying an additional 65,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $163.88 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,267,167.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

