Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 269,175 Shares of Criteo S.A. $CRTO

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 269,175 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $99,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Criteo by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,329,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,320,000 after acquiring an additional 532,879 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Criteo by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,451,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after buying an additional 456,633 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,708,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Criteo by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 564,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after buying an additional 285,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 25.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,410,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,948,000 after purchasing an additional 285,285 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of CRTO opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.10%.The firm had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Criteo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $64,939.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 152,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,987.70. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRTO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Criteo

Criteo Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.