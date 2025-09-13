SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

