City Center Advisors LLC Takes $472,000 Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRDO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 606,850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $161.99 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $168.42. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.78 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The business had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 273.6% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $4,963,470.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 393,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,036,032.06. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $521,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 576,178 shares in the company, valued at $79,253,283.90. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,033,917 shares of company stock valued at $99,967,419 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

