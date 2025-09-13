SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

