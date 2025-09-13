Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys 3,542 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,072 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,234,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,682 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,774,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,860 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,303,000. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,847,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

