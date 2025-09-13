iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG Stock Position Cut by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $41.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

