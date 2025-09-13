Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,484,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,419,037,000 after acquiring an additional 437,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,894,673,000 after purchasing an additional 602,445 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,196,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $242.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.79. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $554,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,108,102.86. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,778. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

