Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April $IAPR

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.2% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of IAPR stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $247.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

