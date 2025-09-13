SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF $RWO Stock Holdings Increased by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 885.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

