Comparing Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) and Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Bank of Santa Clarita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 29.37% 6.99% 1.33% Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and Bank of Santa Clarita, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 0 6 11 0 2.65 Bank of Santa Clarita 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $83.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.54%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of Santa Clarita.

80.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Bank of Santa Clarita”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.18 billion 5.46 $479.39 million $5.50 12.33 Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Bank of Santa Clarita on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Bank of Santa Clarita

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Santa Clarita engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers real estate, small business administration, commercial and consumer loans, consumer and business checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, trade finance, and money transfers. The company was founded by Frank D. Di Tomaso on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.