Analyzing Marcus (NYSE:MCS) & Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Marcus”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $644.73 million 1.14 -$31.18 million ($0.30) -44.73 Marcus $735.56 million 0.69 -$7.79 million $0.45 35.86

Analyst Recommendations

Marcus has higher revenue and earnings than Lindblad Expeditions. Lindblad Expeditions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marcus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and Marcus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Marcus 0 0 3 1 3.25

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.68%. Marcus has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.82%. Given Marcus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus is more favorable than Lindblad Expeditions.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Marcus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -1.19% N/A -0.92% Marcus 1.91% 4.28% 1.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Marcus shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Marcus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marcus beats Lindblad Expeditions on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities. The Land Experiences segment comprises natural habitats, which provides over 100 different expedition itineraries in more than 45 countries across seven continents, with eco-conscious expeditions and nature-focused, and small-group tours including polar bear tours and bear adventure; and DuVine provides intimate group cycling and adventure tours around the world with local cycling experts as guides in local cultural, cuisine, and accommodations. This segment also offers off the beaten path including small group travel, led by local, and experienced guides with focus on wildlife, hiking national parks, and culture; and classical journey, a curated active small-group and private custom journeys centered around cinematic walks led by expert local guides over 50 countries across the world. In addition, it has an alliance with National Geographic Partners, LLC, which provides lecturers and National Geographic experts including photographers, marine biologists, writers, naturalists, field researchers, and film crews; and partnered with World Wildlife Fund to offer conservation travel. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

