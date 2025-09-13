Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $301,000 Position in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DORM. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. Zacks Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total transaction of $100,212.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,033.54. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DORM opened at $161.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.82. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $166.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average of $129.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $540.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.13 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

