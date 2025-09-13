Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.30.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $50.43.
Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.
Kodiak Gas Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile
Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.
Featured Stories
