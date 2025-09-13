Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 370.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.43.

DY opened at $258.44 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $285.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.49. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

