DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) versus Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Critical Analysis

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DarioHealth and Tactile Systems Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $27.04 million 0.60 -$42.75 million ($13.20) -0.54 Tactile Systems Technology $292.98 million 1.03 $16.96 million $0.62 21.79

Risk and Volatility

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DarioHealth and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tactile Systems Technology 0 4 0 1 2.40

DarioHealth presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 462.59%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.07%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -162.73% -65.89% -39.03% Tactile Systems Technology 5.06% 7.72% 5.59%

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats DarioHealth on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move, which address most common musculoskeletal conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; and Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides native devices, such as glucose meter, blood pressure cuff, digital scale, and biofeedback sensor device, as well as live coaching services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

