IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

IPGP stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31, a PEG ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $250.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $103,686.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,577.60. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $139,173.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,634.42. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,621.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

