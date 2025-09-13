Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) versus Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL) Critical Review

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) and Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Expedia Group and Montague International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 1 18 11 3 2.48 Montague International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Expedia Group presently has a consensus target price of $205.63, indicating a potential downside of 7.45%. Given Montague International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Montague International is more favorable than Expedia Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group 7.94% 56.25% 5.56% Montague International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Expedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Expedia Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expedia Group and Montague International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $13.69 billion 2.01 $1.23 billion $8.16 27.23 Montague International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Montague International.

Volatility and Risk

Expedia Group has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montague International has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Expedia Group beats Montague International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com. The company's B2B segment provides various travel and non-travel companies including airlines, offline travel agents, online retailers, corporate travel management, and financial institutions who leverage its travel technology and tap into its diverse supply to augment their offerings and market Expedia Group rates and availabilities to its travelers. Its trivago segment, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites. In addition, the company provides brand advertising through online and offline channels, loyalty programs, mobile apps, and search engine marketing, as well as metasearch, social media, direct and personalized traveler communications on its websites, and through direct e-mail communication with its travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Montague International

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals. The company also provides securities brokerage/dealership services; owns and operates a gold mining project; and designs, manufactures, and installs modular oil refining plants. In addition, it engages in real estate development business, as well as owns and operates entertainment centers, such as clubs. Montague International Holding Ltd. was formerly known as High Tech Crime Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Montague International Holding Ltd. in July 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Montague International Holding Ltd. is a former subsidiary of LIGATT Security International, Inc.

