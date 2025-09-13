Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,230 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,693,000 after acquiring an additional 803,373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,200,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,768,000 after acquiring an additional 40,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,182,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $208.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.89 and a 200 day moving average of $185.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $211.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.