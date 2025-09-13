Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF $CATH Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $80.02 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.26.
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
