Comparing BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) & Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BingEx and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BingEx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 1 4 2 0 2.14

BingEx currently has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 51.61%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus target price of $92.17, indicating a potential downside of 17.75%. Given BingEx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BingEx is more favorable than Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BingEx -5.31% N/A -1.14% Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 33.00% 52.90% 19.28%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BingEx $612.14 million 0.28 -$20.07 million ($0.18) -17.22 Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte $826.93 million 5.76 $237.12 million $5.40 20.75

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has higher revenue and earnings than BingEx. BingEx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte beats BingEx on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities. It also operates the NH Collection Hotel in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport, and a hotel under the Hilton Garden Inn name at the Monterrey International Airport. In addition, the company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, boarding and unloading, passenger walkway, and airport security services. Further, it offers complementary services that comprise leasing of space to airlines, cargo handling, baggage-screening, permanent and non-permanent ground transportation, and access rights services; non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, and other commercial tenants, as well as maintaining of parking facilities and advertising; and diversification services, which consists of operation and lease of the industrial park and real estate services, as well as hotel and air cargo logistics services. Additionally, the company provides construction services. It has a strategic alliance with VYNMSA Desarrollo Inmobiliario, S.A. de C.V. to build and operate an industrial park at the Monterrey airport. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

