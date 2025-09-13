Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.0214.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cemex from $8.60 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.10 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Get Cemex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cemex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemex

Cemex Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex by 73.7% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cemex by 256.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex during the second quarter worth $46,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CX stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cemex has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cemex had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemex will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cemex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Cemex’s payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

Cemex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.