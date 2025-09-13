iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kilter Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 57,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 118,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 49,158 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $203.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

