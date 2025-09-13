Brokerages Set RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Target Price at $78.60

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

RLI opened at $66.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RLI has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%.The firm had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $445.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RLI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.34%.

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 3,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 99.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 105.5% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 253,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 129,901 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 41,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 255.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

