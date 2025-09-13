Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,707,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 169,416 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,497,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,298,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,980,000 after acquiring an additional 144,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,712,000 after acquiring an additional 308,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,422,000 after acquiring an additional 75,807 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $144.23 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

