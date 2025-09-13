Militia Capital Partners LP Invests $155,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Leidos by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.09 and a 200-day moving average of $154.24.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the sale, the director owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,095.24. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,740. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Baird R W cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.31.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

